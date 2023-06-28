The trend to name babies after cars is revving up in Milton Keynes and elsewhere.

As trends change, more parents are looking to name their little ones quirky and creative names. Some find the perfect way to be inventive is to seek inspiration from their favourite car brands or models.

To find the most popular car-based baby names, the motor insurance team at Compare the Market has analysed data from the Office for National Statistics,.

The study reveals which car-inspired baby names are the most popular for boys and for girls.

Top of the list for boys is Austin, named after the Austin Mini, In second place is Lincoln while third is Cooper, after the Mini Cooper.

Enzo, after the Enzo Ferrari racing driver and car model, comes in at number four, while Martin (Aston Martin) has a good local connection at number five.

The most popular car-inspired names for girls is Aurelia, after the Lancia Aurelia. Elise (Lotus Elise) is second and Octavia, after the Skoda Octavia, is third.

Fourth is Liana (Suzuki Liana) and firth is Shelby, named after the Shelby Mustang.

Research reveals the gender-neutral name ‘Soul’, potentially after the Kia Soul has seen a 150% surge in popularity nationally for baby boys over the past five years and the gender-neutral name ‘Lotus’ has seen a 100% increase amongst UK baby girls.

Despite the increase of electric vehicles on the roads, the car-inspired baby name ‘Tesla’ has decreased in popularity.

