City MPs are MPs are urging parents in MK is make sure their children are up to date with their MMR vaccinations as the government declares a national incident.

The UK Health Security Agency made the move after a rapid rise in measles cases in the West Midlands. They are concerned that the rise will spread to other towns and cities – including Milton Keynes – unless action is taken.

MMR is part of the NHS Routine Childhood Immunisation Programme – with one dose offered at one year and another second dose at three years and four months.

Parents whose infants missed out, or anyone of any age who has not yet had a vaccine, are urged to come forward. The free MMR vaccine is a safe and effective way of protecting against measles, as well as mumps and rubella.

The health agency says measles spreads very easily among those who are unvaccinated, especially in nurseries and schools.

It can be a very unpleasant illness and, in some children, can be very serious, leading to hospitalisation and tragically even death in rare cases. People in certain at-risk groups including babies and young children, pregnant women, and people with weakened immunity, are at increased risk of complications from measles.

Over 99% of those who have two doses of the MMR vaccine will be protected against measles and rubella. The vaccine also provides protection against mumps, which can be very painful with complications including inflammation of the ovaries and testicles, and in rare cases, the pancreas. Although mumps protection is slightly lower, cases in vaccinated people are much less severe, highlighting the importance of the MMR vaccination.

Iain Stewart, the MP for Milton Keynes South, said: “The recent rise in measles cases is concerning especially as it can cause death in serious cases.

“Thankfully, it is easy for parents and individuals to get vaccinated to protect yourself, your child and your loved ones. All you need to do is contact your local GP surgery to get the free, safe and effective vaccination.”

Milton Keynes North MP, Ben Everitt, commented: “Measles is a serious but entirely preventable disease. Parents in MK should protect their children and our communities by getting their children vaccinated.”

Professor Dame Jenny Harries, Chief Executive of UKHSA, said:

“Colleagues across the West Midlands have worked tirelessly to try to control the outbreak, but with vaccine uptake in some communities so low, there is now a very real risk of seeing the virus spread in other towns and cities.

“Children who get measles can be very poorly and some will suffer life-changing complications. The best way for parents to protect their children from measles is the MMR vaccine. Two doses of the MMR vaccine give lifelong protection and it’s never too late to catch up.