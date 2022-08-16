Parents of missing Milton Keynes woman Leah Croucher leave poignant message on her 23rd birthday

Leah disappeared without trace when she was just 19 and this week she would be 23 years old.

Her parents John and Claire Croucher, who live on Emerson Valley, said in a poignant message to her: “Your birthday is here again Leah,

but again you are not. For the fourth birthday in a row.

Leah Croucher sometimes wears glasses

“You’re 23 now, if you're out there somewhere.”

They added: “Happy birthday seems a pointless and meaningless phrase as we don't even know if you ever get to read our posts.

“For us the day is empty, a non event. We should have been out buying balloons and a cake, ready for a family meal out. You never wanted a party, always a low key event preferred.”

The couple revealed how memories of Leah’s 18th birthday came up on their Facebook pages a couple of days ago.

Leah Croucher was last seen on CCTV walking to work on February 15 2019

"Looking at them should bring joy, a chance to reminisce. Instead, we avoid looking at them, the pain swells up to the surface, enough to drown us.

“Where are you sweetheart? How are you? Are you safe? Do you realise how much heartache and despair everyone you have ever known feels at your disappearance?

“We all miss you too much.”

The family want their daughter to know that they will never give up trying to find her.

Leah Croucher

"People are still looking for you, Leah,” they said. “ Looking for a clue as to what happened. “

Leah vanished while working to work on February 15 2019 – three years and six months ago. Despite intensive searches, appeals and a £20,000 reward, police are no nearer soliving the mystery today than they were on the day she vanished.

Her parents said: “It’s three years and six months since we heard your laugh, your voice, since we said goodnight. Since we saw your beautiful face and your amazing smile. That's too long ago. Please come home so we can have a hug.”

They signed off their message: “All our unconditional love forever, mum and dad.”

Leah’s older sister Jade revealed how she lives in a constant state of “flicking between hope and dread”.

She said: “Quite honestly, I don’t know what causes more pain.. Hope means we feel very disappointed every time we hope for news, it makes it feel as fresh as the first day you went missing. The dread has brought a lot of fear into life, fear of when you’ll be found, if you’ll be found, what could have happened.

"The world seems scary to me now and I have so much anxiety around going out alone.”

Jade added: “I wish I could say happy birthday but instead I will say, wherever you are I hope you know how loved you are.”

Leah’s disappearance has been described as one of the most emotive mysteries the city has ever seen.

She left home as normal on the morning after Valentine’s Day 2019 and her parents expected her home at the usual time that evening.

The few possessions she had with her – a black rucksack handbag, phone and purse – have never been found and her bank account has never been touched,

Police last issued an update in March this year to appeal for information about a blurred and distant figure shown in a photograph taken at Furzton Lake on the day Leah vanished

One of the photographs shows a figure dressed in black, walking around the lake at 10.51am – and this could be the last time Leah was seen.

Police have described the case as baffling and frustrating but are determined not to give up.

The Senior Investigating Officer in the case, Detective Chief Inspector Andy Howard, said: “We remain absolutely committed to finding Leah and seeking answers for her family. It has been more than three years now since Leah disappeared without trace and despite extensive investigations, we still do not know where she went.

“The constant anguish that Leah’s family and friends have had to live with is never, and will never, be lost on me."

He added: “It is never too late to come forward and help our investigation, no matter how insignificant your information may seem to you.

“The response from the public since Leah went missing has been incredible and I know that Leah’s case remains very much at the forefront of the minds of the residents of Milton Keynes.

“Members of the local community have generously offered a £20,000 reward for information that leads to Leah being found, and that reward is still available.”

Anyone who has information that could lead to the force locating Leah Croucher, is asked to contact 101 quoting either reference number 43190049929 or Operation Dawlish.

Information can be left via the Thames Valley Police dedicated website for the Leah investigation here.