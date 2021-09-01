Parents thank hero brothers from Milton Keynes who saved their son, 7, from drowning in Caldecotte Lake

The parents of a seven-year-old boy have thanked two brothers whose quick thinking actions saved their son from drowning in Milton Keynes last week.

And the appeal helped track down reluctant heroes Kofi and Jermaine Reid, of Milton Keynes, who bravely saved the youngster last Monday.

Reluctant heroes Kofi and Jermaine Reid with little Frankie

Frankie's eternally grateful mum Natasha lauded the duo for being so humble after saving her son's life.

"They are just the most humble, decent lads," Natasha told The MK Citizen.

"It's incredibly refreshing and both said they didn't want this to be about them.

"They were just so glad that Frankie was OK. They were just focused on him and were keen to know that our 'little chap' was doing all right".

Frankie and his family with the duo who saved his young life, Kofi and Jermaine Reid reunited at the scene of the drama, Caldecotte Lake MK

"It happened so quickly and we were all in such shock but those boys were amazing. Without doubt they saved Frankie's life. They didn't see him fall in but heard the splash and just ran to get there and fished him out of the water.

"They said he had gone under but they managed to drag him out. I thought, Oh my God! I was just so relieved as Frankie can't swim, it's every mum's worst nightmare."

Natasha and husband Phil, who are from nearby Leighton Buzzard, got a chance to thank the brothers after tracking them down via an appeal on social media and met up at The Caldecotte pub, close to where the drama unfolded.

Natasha added: "We couldn't believe the response on Facebook.

"Everyone has been fantastic. At the time I was so shaken up as they were were. I asked their names but didn't get any contact details so wanted to find them to say a proper thank you.

"We owe our son's life to them both."

Natasha's desperate appeal was answered by some of the brothers' friends who got in touch via Facebook.

"I'm so grateful to them," said Natasha, who had dropped her daughter off at gymnastics before driving to Caldecotte Lake to walk her two dogs.

Natasha said: "We had walked round the lake and got to the water sports area between 5-5.30pm. I was with the dogs and was facing away from the floating jetty where Frankie was playing.

"I did not hear or see him fall into the water as the dogs were making so much noise. But then I turned round and two lads who were sitting nearby must have heard the splash and ran to drag him out of the water.

"All I saw was the lads holding him up and he was dripping wet.

"If the two lads had not been there Frankie would have drowned. They saved his life as I don't think I'd have got there in time and he may have slipped under the water and under the jetty so I wouldn't have seen him.

"My husband and I wanted to properly thank them - we still have our son because of their quick actions."

Natasha said Frankie appears to have recovered from his ordeal though it had played on his mind.

She added: "He was very calm but shocked when it happened. He's absolutely fine now. He reacts differently because of his autism and blamed the jetty. He had just been sitting there and doesn't know why he got up and walked backwards which is how he must have fallen in.

"It was all so surreal, I just can't believe it happened. Ironically we have been trying to get Frankie swimming lessons but couldn't get him in anywhere.

"I was too shocked and anxious because Frankie was dripping wet to ask the lads much about it. But we are just grateful and so pleased we got the chance to say a big thank you..