Parents warned to control children after youths spotted dicing with death on Milton Keynes railway line

Network Rail bosses have issued stern warnings after two youths were spotted climbing a viaduct close to lethal overhead power lines.

The company has contacted schools in the area to warn them of the fatal consequences of such pranks.

Haversham Viaduct

The youngsters were seen trespassing on the line and then climbing up onto one of the railway structures.

They were dangerously close to the power lines, which carry 25,000 volts of electricity and are always switched on.

Network Rail is also asking parents to be vigilant and be aware of where their children are playing, particularly in the evenings.

Anybody see people trespassing on the railway should call the British Transport Police immediately on 0800 405040 or by text on 61016.