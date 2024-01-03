Paris Saint-Germain Academy UK offers football coaching to students in Milton Keynes

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Paris Saint-Germain Football Academy UK has teamed up with a Bletchley school to offer Sixth Form students the opportunity to develop their soccer skills.

Pupils at Lord Grey Academy will be able to sign up to the Bletchley based programme which offers a minimum of five hours’ coaching a week.

Players will wear Paris Saint-Germain Academy kit during sessions and be offered training by UEFA qualified coaching staff. The group will also be involved in friendlies and tournaments across the academic year with students benefiting from visits by PSG technical staff, and industry professionals. Players will also be nominated for Player of the Month with a chance of winning an official PSG football shirt.

The football Academy, which represents the famous Parisian football club, has been operating in the UK for the past nine years, primarily offering holiday camps before being approached by schools to offer after-school development programmes, camps and mentorship. Partnerships were launched in London, Essex, Wales, Manchester, Derbyshire and now Milton Keynes.

The Academy offers an 'Open to All' philosophy and has developed additional programmes within school settings to build player pathways that fit within the educational system. Players are coached in the PSG Methodology so that they can start playing the ‘Parisian way', while also utilising Nutrition Booklets, Wellbeing workshops, Strength & Conditioning sessions and even Football Themed French Dictionaries developed by the famous Parisian based club.

A spokesperson said: “We understand that not every child who plays the beautiful game will make it as a professional footballer. However as an Academy we pride ourselves in ensuring players of all ages understand the ever growing opportunities within the game.

“The exclusive partnership with Lord Grey Academy will ensure all students are offered the opportunity to play the Parisian way during lunch and after school sessions, player development sessions and also through the Sixth Form as part of the Paris Saint-Germain Academy x Lord Grey Sixth Form programme.”

Trials ae being through January but interested players must register as places are limited.

The first Paris Saint-Germain Academy x Lord Grey Trial for Year 11 students will be held on January 16 between 4pm to 5.30pm.