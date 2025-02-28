Parish and town councils could see increase in responsibilities as Milton Keynes continues to grow
At a Budget meeting of Milton Keynes City Council this week, an amendment put forward by the Milton Keynes Liberal Democrat Group to allow a faster and larger scale transfer of assets and services was passed.
The City Council will now look at how more buildings and services can be transferred to the 48 town and parish councils across the city.
Through the council’s Community Asset Transfer Programme, 15 leisure and community buildings were transferred to town and parish councils last year.
Liberal Democrat councillor Saleena Raja, who represents the ward of Shenley Brook End said: “I welcome the news that the City Council has agreed to look into this, as I know from experience that parish councils are more than capable of taking on these responsibilities.
“Our parish council took over the ownership of the community centre, and since we have taken on landscaping, half of the playparks and almost all of the local facilities.
“I hope this is a step in the right direction to speed up the process and give us the tools and resources we need to continue to deliver services for our communities.”
Fellow Lib Dem councillor Sam Crooks, who proposed the amendment, added: “As Milton Keynes continues to grow, we need to ensure services are managed in the most effective way.
“This move will not only put more power into the hands of local people, but it will also help the City Council to free up resources for other services.”