Parish council in Milton Keynes stands 'little people' in road danger spots

Great Linford Parish Council has taken drastic action in its bid to solve traffic issues around schools in its area - by using 'children' to stand in the problem areas.

But these youngsters, nicknamed 'little people', are made from a metal compound and serve as a very clear warning for motorists to think before they park irresponsibly.

The parish council secured funding support from Milton Keynes Council in the initiative to support schools in the Parish wanting to raise awareness and improve safety.

The 'little people' are placed in the road at danger spots

And already the little people have been proving quite a hit since they were introduced.

“Like most schools, we have a lot of traffic building up at the beginning and end of the school day,” said Kate Mathews, Headteacher with the Boulevard Primary Partnership Federation (BPPF).

“The areas around where the children enter and leave can become very congested. The ‘little people’ are a wonderful addition to help us safeguard our pupils at this busy time, and help reinforce the work we do in school around road safety and hopefully alert our parents to the problem areas.

“Southwood School, Downs Barn School and Germander Park School have all benefited from the parish council’s generosity with this scheme and our new ‘little friends’ are in use daily around the school gates,” Kate added.