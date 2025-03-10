Parish council transforms graffiti-ridden bridge into artistic masterpiece in Milton Keynes
Loughton & Great Holm Parish Council, along with residents in their area, was sick os seeing the inexpert scrawls covering Portway Bridge, in the scenic Loughton Valley.
They vowed to turn it into something more pleasant and recruited Neil from Arkade Graphics to help them.
He painted over the ugly graffiti and created a gaint heron and swan to represent the wildlife in the area.
As a result, the bridge has become a stunning piece of art of which the community can be proud.
A spokesperson from the parish council said: Huge thanks to Neil from Arkade Graphics for working with us this week to transform this graffiti ridden bridge support into a vibrant, eye catching work of art
“We are so proud to to see this area now bursting with colour and creativity.”
Milton Keynes City Council worked with the parish on the project, and CC Infrastructure Services has applied a special the anti graffiti clear coating to protect the paintings from being defaced.
The parish council spokesperson said: “We hope you all enjoy this beautiful artwork as much as we do!”
Arkade Graphics works with communities to brighten underpasses and walls of local buildings with their particular style of street art.
Local groups, schools and shopkeepers are among those hiring the company to improve and decorate shop fronts and public spaces with colourful murals, company logos and designs.