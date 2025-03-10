Parish council transforms graffiti-ridden bridge into artistic masterpiece in Milton Keynes

The swan painting looks stunning on the Loughton bridge

A bridge that was covered in eyesore graffiti has been turned into an artistic masterpiece by a forward-thinking parish council.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Loughton & Great Holm Parish Council, along with residents in their area, was sick os seeing the inexpert scrawls covering Portway Bridge, in the scenic Loughton Valley.

They vowed to turn it into something more pleasant and recruited Neil from Arkade Graphics to help them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He painted over the ugly graffiti and created a gaint heron and swan to represent the wildlife in the area.

This is how ugly the bridge looked before

As a result, the bridge has become a stunning piece of art of which the community can be proud.

A spokesperson from the parish council said: Huge thanks to Neil from Arkade Graphics for working with us this week to transform this graffiti ridden bridge support into a vibrant, eye catching work of art

“We are so proud to to see this area now bursting with colour and creativity.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Milton Keynes City Council worked with the parish on the project, and CC Infrastructure Services has applied a special the anti graffiti clear coating to protect the paintings from being defaced.

The parish council spokesperson said: “We hope you all enjoy this beautiful artwork as much as we do!”

Arkade Graphics works with communities to brighten underpasses and walls of local buildings with their particular style of street art.

Local groups, schools and shopkeepers are among those hiring the company to improve and decorate shop fronts and public spaces with colourful murals, company logos and designs.