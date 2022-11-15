Parish councils to become 'keep warm' hubs for hard-up Milton Keynes residents feeling the chill this winter

Milton Keynes City Council will be giving £180,000 to local parish councils so they can offer ‘warm places’ for residents during the winter months.

This funding will allow dozens of parishes to run pop-up cafes, games nights and other informal social activities to enable residents to keep warm and enjoy a hot meal.

The parish councils have been grouped according to levels of deprivation into their areas, with those suffering the highest levels of poverty being awarded £12,000 each.

Parish Council premises will become keep warm hubs in MK this winter

Councillor Jane Carr, Lib Dem Cabinet member for the cost-of-living crisis, said: “The cost-of-living crisis is already hitting families hard, and sadly the worst is yet to come. We are committed to supporting people through the toughest financial crisis in a generation and working with parish councils to provide local community initiatives is one of the best ways to do that.

"There are plenty of great things being done by our local parishes already and I hope that this funding will boost this.”

The 10 areas receiving the full £12,000 are Bletchley and Fenny Stratford, Bradwell, Campbell Park, Great Linford, New Bradwell, Stantonbury, Stony Stratford, West Bletchley, Wolverton and Woughton.

The next 10 most deprived parish areas are Abbey Hill, Broughton & MK Village, Central Milton Keynes, Loughton and Great Holm, Newport Pagnell, Shenley Brook End & Tattenhoe, Shenley Church End, Simpson & Ashland, Walton and Wavendon. These will each receive £4,000.

The remaining 28 parish councils will receive £500 apiece.

Woughton Community Council already supports residents in some of the most deprived estates, which include Netherfield, Coffee Hall and Tinkers Bridge. They hosts weekly cafes for people to get a free hot meal, alongside games nights and other initiatives.

Woughton and Fishermead Labour Ward Councillor Donna Fuller, who is also Leader of Woughton Community Council, said: “This winter, people in my ward will be choosing between heating their homes and putting food on the table. "Activities like these will mean that some of the most vulnerable will save some much-needed funds while socialising in a safe environment.