Parking charges at Central Milton Keynes WILL increase in the new year, despite many protests

Labour councillors are sticking to their guns about increasing parking charges at Central Milton Keynes despite warnings that it will drive people away.

Conservative Councillors last week attempted to quosh the plan by calling in Labour’s decision, which was taken in November.,

It means the cost of the two-hour minimum stay in standard parking will double from £1 to £2, while premium parking for minimum stay of one hour will rise from from £2 to £2.50 .

An E1 Employee Permit will increase to a £3 daily rate and £2 for five hours. And a new CMK residents parking permit will be introduced at a cost of £675/

Parking charges are to rise at Central Milton Keynes

This is the second year in a row that residents have seen an increase in parking costs, last November the then Labour-Lib Dem led Council doubled the minimum stay on standard parking to two hours, doubling the minimum spend from 50p to £1.

At the decision call-in meeting last week, Conservative rgoup leader Cllr Shazna Muzammil and leputy leader Cllr Peter Geary urged the Labour Cabinet member to take back this decision.

They said the increase would cause detriment to local business owners and would risk driving customers to alternative shopping destinations and towns where parking is free.

The Conservative councillors had also gathered nearly1,000 signatures for a petition opposing the parking fee increases.

Cllrs Muzammil and Geary were supported at the meeting by numerous residents and local business owners who urged Labour to think again.

A local medical student based at MKUH told how the new £675 residents permit will place further strain on those who are already struggling to afford to live and work in CMK.

And a city business owner spoke of his concerns that this decision will impact customer footfall. He questioned why the Labour administration had not consulted with people who run small businesses in CMK before implementing their decisions.

The Labour administration’s justification for this price increase was to incentivise public transport use. However, the Conservatives say there is no evidence that this would happen.

“This decision is based on hope, not data,” said Cllr Muzammil. “Labour did not produce evidence to show that increasing parking charges will result in a shift to public transport, nor did they consult residents or businesses.”

Despite the opposition, Labour dismissed the call in, choosing to move forward with the car parking price increase.

Cllr Shazna Muzammil said: “This decision is nothing short of an attack on Milton Keynes residents and businesses. Doubling parking charges will discourage people from shopping in our city centre, hurt small businesses, and force workers to bear even higher costs. Labour’s refusal to review this flawed decision shows how out of touch they are with the community they claim to serve.”

Cllr Peter Geary said: “Residents and businesses have made their feelings clear. Over 900 people have signed our petition calling on Labour to stop these punitive increases. Sadly, Labour ignored them."

He added: “This policy is short-sighted and risks driving people away from Central Milton Keynes.”

Deputy Labour Leader Cllr Lauren Townsend said:“It has been nearly a decade since any changes have been made to tariff parking in CMK The price increase will only affect the two-hour minimum stay period, meaning someone parking in a standard bay for an entire day will only see a maximum £1 rise, despite what the Tories have claimed in the petition.

“Milton Keynes was named the nation’s top city for destination shopping stays last month, putting us on par with Birmingham and other major shopping cities, where prices are considerably higher.

“This tariff adjustment remains competitive and will bring parking costs closer to the price of bus travel, allowing the City Council to deliver sustainable transport options for its residents, support its growing MK Connect service and encourage public transport use.