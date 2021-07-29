Parks Trust launches its annual photography competition in Milton Keynes

Entries are now open for the Parks Trust’s annual photography competition.

The competition offers all keen amateur photographers the chance to showcase their photography skills and potentially win some fantastic prizes.

It will run from today (Thursday) Sunday August 29 and its aim is to highlight the beautiful and diverse landscapes and wildlife of Milton Keynes

Entries are open now

The Parks Trust are asking people to capture images within the 6,000 acres of green space that they manage across the city which includes parkland, river valleys and lakes.

There will be three winners selected for this year’s competition and they will all win a photography tuition session with local professional photographer Gill Prince to help them improve their skills.

The first prize winner will receive a four hour tuition session with Gill, second prize is a three hour session and third is a two hour session. The sessions can be tailored to suit your individual level of experience and can cover any aspects of photography and/or editing that you would like.

Gill runs workshops which take place in parks cross the city. You can find out more here.

Emma Thompson, PR and marketing manager for The Parks Trust said: "Last year we ran our photography competition over the lockdown, when many people were using our parkland and greenspace and we saw a huge number of entrants.

"As people have continued to seek the benefits of greenspace over the last 12 months and have discovered new areas right on their doorsteps, we’re excited to see the photographs entered into this year’s competition".

Photos submitted in this competition also have the chance of featuring on The Parks Trust’s social media channels, websites, calendar and on signage across the parks.