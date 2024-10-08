Parks Trust launches new website to promote green spaces in Milton Keynes
The website includes features designed to make it easier to find out about parks, public art and heritage sites across the city.
New features include filters to find parks, events and activities that suit your interests, videography and photography that showcases Milton Keynes landscapes, What3Words locations to make it easier to find sites, and interactive maps that make it easier to share the latest information with visitors.
Digital marketing manager at the Parks Trust Christina Turner said: “We are thrilled to launch our new website, designed to make it easier than ever for people to discover and enjoy Milton Keynes’ beautiful green spaces.
“The improved features, like enhanced filters, improved navigation and What3Words integration, allows visitors to find parks and activities tailored to their interests.
“We’ve also focused on improving accessibility information and showcased the city’s stunning landscapes through videography and photography, to create an engaging experience for everyone.”
The new website has been designed by digital agency Mentor Digital, who also supported the trust with the launch of sites for Willen Lake and Campbell Wharf Marina earlier this year.