Part of the A509 near Milton Keynes to be closed from Monday, September 25

A section of the A509 from the junction with Newport Road to Cranfield and Tickford Roundabout (A422) will be closed to traffic from Monday, September 25 to Friday, September 27, 2024. This is a full closure, 24 hours per day, seven days per week.

Local access only to the Holiday Inn (London Road, A509) and Pyms Stables near Tickford Roundabout will be available but all other traffic must use the diversion route via the V8 Marlborough Street, on to H3 Monks Way and vice versa. Drivers are advised to allow an extra 10-15 minutes for journey time using the diversion route, especially at peak times.

The A422 will be open as normal during this closure.

Motorists ae advised part of the A509 is to be closed from Monday, September 25

Advertisement

Advertisement

The closure is necessary to allow safe access for development works taking place at the Milton Keynes East Strategic Urban Extension (MKE SUE). It covers 461 hectares mixing both employment land and new homes.

Councillor Lauren Townsend, Cabinet Member for Public Realm, said: “We appreciate that any long-term road closure causes inconvenience, so we are collaborating closely with the developers to reduce this as much as possible.

“The new development here will bring some 5,000 new properties to the area as well as employment land for businesses.”

The development is part of the larger MK East development which will see up to 26,500 new homes built on the eastern side of the Borough around the M1 and Newport Pagnell.