The house is an end terrace

Partially-gutted bargain house on popular estate offers renovation opportunity in Milton Keynes

It’s up for sale by auction next week
By Sally Murrer
Published 11th Apr 2024, 15:55 BST

An end of terrace home on a popular city estate is up for sale by auction next week – but it’s in need of some renovation.

The large kitchen has been totally gutted and all the other rooms also require work.

The two bedroom home is in Gisburn Close on Heelands and has an auction guide price of £175,000.

It offers more than 550 square feet of living space with an entrance hall, lounge and kitchen/breakfast room, plus two double bedrooms and a family bathroom.

Outside there is off-road parking with pedestrian access to a rear garden, and a garage available in a block close by.

The house is being sold by Auction House Beds & Bucks in a live-stream auction at 1pm on Wednesday April 17.

Viewing are by appointment only on Saturday April 13..

The entrance hall is painted a shade of orange

1. Renovation opportunity in Milton Keynes

The entrance hall is painted a shade of orange Photo: Rightmove

The kitchen has been gutted

2. Renovation opportunity in Milton Keynes

The kitchen has been gutted Photo: Rightmove

Another view of the kitchen

3. House to renovate in Milton Keynes

Another view of the kitchen Photo: Rightmove

The living room currently has a cooker standing in it

4. House to renovate in Milton Keynes

The living room currently has a cooker standing in it Photo: Rightmove

