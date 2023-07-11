'Partying Airbnb customers are making our lives a misery' say residents on Milton Keynes estate

Residents on a city estate have spoken out about the misery caused by Airbnb users who are renting homes to throw a house party.

They say the homes, which cost around a £100 a night to rent, have become well-known ‘party houses’.

But a spokesman for the firm says disruptive gatherings are prohibited, regardless of size.

"Noisy youths are renting them and it’s a real problem,” said one neighbour.

“These houses are causing a constant nuisance,” said another, who described how both houses were rented out by the same party organiser one night earlier this month.

"There was a massive gathering by youths staying at these two properties. This went on between 10.30am - 4.30am and police were helpless to break this up,” she said.

"There were over 100 youths all on the street having a party - loud music blaring, shouting, cars revving and beeping their horns etc. Kids were queuing up to get into these Airbnb houses for something (probably drugs) and were walking around inhaling substances in balloons.

"All of the neighbours were wide awake and felt intimidated to do anything as the crowds were so large and boisterous. Police sat around in their cars but did not do anything until eventually police canine units were called in around 3am to break the party up.”

The woman added: “Residents could hear loud dog barking and what felt like hundreds of people screaming... The party dissipated around 3am but still some people hung around until about 4.30am when it eventually went quiet.”

On another occasion a vulnerable disabled resident was woken up at 4am by three people standing in her porch trying to pick their lock and break in, say residents.

"The police were called and luckily the intruders left. These people were staying at the Airbnb.”

In Milton Keynes there are hundreds of entire homes or flats advertised on the Airbnb website and they cost between £56 and £130 for one night.

Customers have to say how many people will be staying but it is often impossible for home-owners to tell if the booking is intended as a party venue.

However, Airbnb bosses have very strict rules and there is a blanket ban on parties and noisy gatherings. People listing their homes are now allowed to state whether they are suitable for parties.

A spokesman said: “Disruptive gatherings are prohibited, regardless of size. We don’t allow open-invite gatherings and disturbances to the surrounding community such as excessive noise, excessive visitors, excessive trash/littering, smoking nuisances, parking nuisances, trespassing or vandalism.

“We ‘re committed to safe and responsible travel, and reducing the number of unauthorised parties at Airbnb listings has long been a priority. We take action, and may block certain reservations that we determine to be higher risk for unauthorised parties.”

If a host or guest violates these policies, they could be suspended.

“In rare cases where it appears the listing is intended primarily for the purpose of hosting parties or events...or where a listing has created a severe or chronic nuisance within a neighbourhood, the listing may be permanently removed from Airbnb,” said the spokesman.

