Past and present photos show sad demise of Milton Keynes town over the decades

The photos show what a difference the decades have made in Bletchley

Two photographs taken several decades apart have this week served as a poignant reminder of how much a town’s high street has suffered.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The photos, which were both published on the popular Milton Keynes Past and Present Facebook group, show Bletchley’s Queensway in the late 1960s or 70s and Bletchleys main shopping centre today.

The early picture is bustling with shoppers, all of whom seem very well-dressed for the occasion, with men wearing shirts and jackets and women wearing skirts and heels.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The shops, including the very popular Wimpey Bar, all look busy and clearly the town is thriving. A huge Co-op store selling everything from clothing to furniture was one of the main attractions, along with a busy Saturday market.

Today it is a different story. The second photo, taken by Justin Art, shows the town’s Brunel Centre almost spookily deserted.

The centr ws once a major attraction when it was built to extend Queensway in 1970s as an intended ‘landmark building’. But its shops and cafes in the centre have closed down over the years as shopping numbers dwindled. The final few, including Farm Foods and Select, said their goodbyes earlier this month in preparation for the building to be bulldozed.

The City Council plans to turn the centre, plus the adjacant Sainsbury store, into a high density development of flats, along with some retail and lesiure facilities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The move will form part of the Bletchley and Fenny Stratford Town Deal project, which will see major improvements to Bletchley and Fenny Stratford, partly paid for by £23m in government funding the city council had previously secured.