Patients 'freezing cold and miserable' in one Milton Keynes Hospital ward after heating hiccups

Patients are complaining of being freezing cold in part of a ward that specialises in elderly and frail admissions at MK Hospital.

The Citizen this week received an SOS from a patient in a bay on ward 19 who says he is sleeping fully clothed with three blankets – but is still shivering.

He said: “Ward 19, Bay 5, has had no heating for at least two weeks… To say it’s cold in here is an understatement.

"There are elderly patients in this bay who are freezing cold. This is just not on in this weather, especially at night.”

The man claimed patients are “crying out for help” but nothing has been done to fix the heating.

"Please help us – we’re so cold,” he said.

MK Hospital acknowledged there is a problem with the heating but insists provisions have been made and that there are no concerns over the level of care being provided.

A spokesman said: “We are aware of an issue that is temporarily affecting the heating in one bay in one of our wards, resulting in the temperature fluctuating throughout the day.”

He added: “The temperature is being continually monitored to ensure the bay is warm enough for patients. Portable heating units are available in the ward to provide extra comfort for patients during this cold spell.”

The spokesman said there are no concerns about the care provided in the ward or staffing levels.