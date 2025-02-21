Pedestrian dies after crash in Milton Keynes

A man in his sixties has died after a collision in Milton Keynes

The incident took place on Tongwell Street in the city on Wednesday (February 19) when a blue Ford Fusion was involved in a collision with a pedestrian.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are now appealing for information after the incident, with Investigating officer Detective Constable Ian Stevens saying: “Firstly our thoughts are with the family and friends of the pedestrian at this extremely difficult time.

“We are appealing for anyone with information or witnesses that may have been at the scene and have not spoken to the police, to please get in touch.

“We are also appealing for anyone that may have dash-cam footage near the time of the collision.

“Anyone who witnessed this collision or has any information can make a report online or by calling us on 101, quoting reference 43250084899.”