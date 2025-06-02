Pensioner dies after crash on A5 near Old Stratford

A pensioner has died after his car crashed on the A5 near Old Stratford on Sunday June 1.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The man in his seventies died after the black Mercedes AMG he was driving was involved in a single vehicle collision at just after 1.30pm on the A5 at the ring road roundabout junction with the A508.

He was taken to hospital but died of his injuries a short time later, according to Northamptonshire Police.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Officers from the force’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit have appealed to anyone who witnessed the incident to contact them, particularly if they have any dashcam footage.

Anyone with information should email [email protected] or call the Drivewatch Hotline on 0800 174615, quoting the reference number 25000317121.