Pensioner says she's a 'prisoner' in her own home because Milton Keynes Council let grass grow so long outside

The woman lives in Rowlands Close in Fenny Stratford, close to a grassy area owned by MK Council.

She said the area has not been mowed at all this year and the grass has now grown so long that it triggers her allergy asthma as soon as she steps outside her front door.

"Every time I set foot outside I start getting hay fever and I’ve had four asthma attacks in the last three days.

The grass near Rowlands Close in Fenny Stratford

"I am a prisoner in my own home.”

The woman has contacted MK Council asking if the grass can be cut but she has had no reply from them.