Pensioners to show younger generation how to party for 45 hours non-stop at unique Milton Keynes disco

A charity for pensioners and older people is to show younger people how to party non-stop with a unique 45 hour disco in MK.

The record-breaking event will kick off this Friday, October 6, at 1pm and continue without a break until 10am on Sunday.

It will be held at The Peartree Centre in Chadds Lane, Peartree Bridge, and people of all ages are invited to join in.

During the night hours it will switch to a silent disco.

The aim is to raise funds for the charity, which usually organises gentle exercise classes, lunch clubs and fitness sessions for over-50s.

It will go towards the Befriending Service, which combats isolation and loneliness among older people in our community. It costs £45 to have someone use the service and the charity is encouraging people part in the dance marathon to be sponsored for up to £45 to represent the 45 hours.

DJ Simon Tuck, a local radio presenter and producer, will be behind the decks and promises to keep the music pumping and the dance floor alive for the duration.

"With an electrifying mix of tunes spanning different genres and eras, this event promises to be a non-stop party like no other,” said an Age UK spokesperson.

All funds raised will directly benefit the Befriending Service service, allowing them to expand their reach and provide even more essential services to those in need.

Denise Stygal-Watson, chief executive at Age UK Milton Keynes, said: "We are thrilled to bring the community together for this incredible event. Loneliness and isolation among older people has become more prevalent, and the funds raised will help us make a real difference in the lives of those we serve. We invite everyone to join us for this record-breaking disco and be a part of something truly special."

To take part in the historic dance marathon, sign up online at the Age UK Milton Keynes website here.

Each sessions will take a maximum of 30 people every hour and alcohol will be served from 6pm to 11pm each night.

The sessions are:

Friday: 1pm to 11pm, silent disco 11pm to 8am.

Saturday: 8am to11pm Disco, silent disco 11pm to 8am.