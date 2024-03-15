People across Milton Keynes asked to join local litter picks for Great British Spring Clean
Volunteers are being urged to join this year’s Great British Spring Clean to help clean up streets, parks and open spaces in Milton Keynes.
The campaign, run by environmental charity Keep Britain Tidy, runs from March 15 to March 31.
A spokesperson for Milton Keynes City Council said: “This helps to make a huge difference to the environment, over and above the work of the City Council’s environmental teams.
“Keeping MK clean – which includes dealing with litter, fly tipping and other environmental mess costs the City Council an average of £4m every year. One of the ways the city council has been working to reduce litter around the city is by replacing plastic waste collection sacks with wheelie bins, which can’t be, split or ripped open by animals looking for food. Since wheelie bins were introduced in September last year residents have been telling us that their areas look cleaner.”
Cllr Jennifer Wilson-Marklew, Cabinet Member for Public Realm, added: “We are always trying to innovate with ways to make Milton Keynes even cleaner and greener, and we really appreciate local people playing their part. To make it easier, we offer groups the opportunity to borrow litter pick kits free of charge.“These are held by parish councils and resident associations, and you can check our Litter Pick Holders List to find the one nearest to you. We appreciate the hard work of our community volunteers who arrange litter picking activities; it’s a great way to bring people together to do something for where they live or work.”