People across Milton Keynes asked to join local litter picks for Great British Spring Clean

Full marks to this group of volunteers who organised a litter pick in Newport Pagnell last month

Volunteers are being urged to join this year’s Great British Spring Clean to help clean up streets, parks and open spaces in Milton Keynes.

The campaign, run by environmental charity Keep Britain Tidy, runs from March 15 to March 31.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A spokesperson for Milton Keynes City Council said: “This helps to make a huge difference to the environment, over and above the work of the City Council’s environmental teams.

“Keeping MK clean – which includes dealing with litter, fly tipping and other environmental mess costs the City Council an average of £4m every year. One of the ways the city council has been working to reduce litter around the city is by replacing plastic waste collection sacks with wheelie bins, which can’t be, split or ripped open by animals looking for food. Since wheelie bins were introduced in September last year residents have been telling us that their areas look cleaner.”