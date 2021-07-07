People - and pets - mourn the passing of highly popular vet in Milton Keynes town

Popular vet Paul Manning, the founder of Astonlee Veterinary Centre in Newport Pagnell, has sadly died.

Paul passed peacefully away at Willen hospice on Saturday, with his wife Hilary at his side.

He was respected by thousands of people in Newport Pagnell and surrounding areas after founding the practice in 1986 in Tickford Street.

Paul Manning

Starting with very little, the practice grew and in June 2002 he opened a purpose built new practice on the site of the old BP garage on the other side of the road.

An expert in cruciate surgery in dogs, Paul was very keen on veterinary education and had a particular interest in the interactions between people when consulting and communicating.

Tributes to him have poured in after the practice made the announcement.

"Paul was always such a pleasure to deal with. The customers loved him as much as their pets did," said one client.

"A lovely man who ran his practice with compassion. He will be missed by many," said another.

A third said: "He was the only vet I've ever been to over the last 30 years that I truly believe was not just about the money."

Always keen to expand his knowledge, Paul was a former director of Vet Learning, which is a community of people who are passionate about excellence in delivery of veterinary primary health care, led by a vocation. They are driven by evidence-based education and practice.

A pillar of the local community and a valued member of the local Baptist Church, he retired last November and sold Astonlee practice to CVS (UK) Limited.

A spokesman for Astonlee said this week: "Paul thoroughly enjoyed his work as a vet, working with his clients and their pets and he also enjoyed his music and his faith. He will be greatly missed by the Astonlee Team."