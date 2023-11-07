People from Milton Keynes urged to join huge national march to demand Gaza ceasefire

We must continue to raise our voices, say local peace campaigners

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Milton Keynes Peace and Justice Network is holding a special meeting tonight (Tuesday) to encourage local people to protest against the horrific attacks on Palestinians in Gaza.

As the attacks intensify, they are urging MK residents to raise their voices for an immediate ceasefire and justice for the Palestinians.

Advertisement

Advertisement

And they are asking people to join the crowd travelling together from MK to Saturday’s national demonstration in London.

Milton Keynes Peace and Justice Network is urging people to attend the meeting tonight and the national demonstration on Saturday to demand a ceasefire in Gaza

“We need to make this demonstration larger than the last when 500,000 came out in solidarity,” said a spokesperson for the MK network. “Our immediate goal is to ensure that as many people from Milton Keynes and the surrounding areas attend.”

Tonight a meeting called ‘What can we do next to free Gaza?’ will be held at Cntrecom, at 602 North Row, Central Milton Keynes (MK9 3BJ) to make plans. Beginning at 6.30pm, it will include speeches from Tony Booth, who is the Jewish voice for Labour, and national ‘Stop the War’ officer Carol Turner.

"Come along to find out what you can do to build the upcoming demonstrations calling for a ceasefire in Gaza,” said the spokesperson.

Advertisement

Advertisement