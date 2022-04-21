People in Milton Keynes could be sitting on a fortune thanks to iconic old board games

From Monopoly to Scrabble, the nostalgic and classic games collecting dust in people’s attics and cupboards are being snapped up by buyers.

Experts at Top10Casinos.com sought to discover the most valuable board games from yesteryear by collating a seed list of the most popular and using an established UK ecommerce site to see what price they are fetching.

The most coveted game currently is The classic Voice of the Mummy , a three-dimensional board game produced by Milton Bradley in 1971.

You could be sitting on a pile of money by way of your old board games

This classic game, which takes place in an ancient pharaoh's tomb and has a three-level pathway scattered with jewels, can sell for a huge £762.

Family favourite, Monopoly, is the second most valuable classic board game, with the Monopoly Limited Collector's Edition from 1991 reselling for a huge £600.

Vintage 1984 Conquest of The Empire takes the third spot as one of the most valuable classic board games of all time. This military strategist game can be resold for up to £381.

The Wooden Rummikub Game Set is the fourth most valuable classic board game on the list. This retro throwback could earn you up to £360. A well-known, family game released in 1978, it combines elements of the card game rummy and mahjong.

This shows how much old board games can fetch

Rounding off fifth place is the dimensional adventure game of pitfalls and perils, Fireball Island, selling for £324. This board game was released in 1986 and is a much loved family favourite.The Game Of Life Linen Vintage Bookshelf Edition, Vintage 1972 Clue and Risk 40th Anniversary Edition also make the list, selling between £180 to £230 per board game.

Top10Casinos.com have provided tips on selling your vintage games. They say: “Not only does the physical state of the board game's box and pieces increase or decrease its value, the degree in which the game is considered 'complete' can be the difference between £100 and £1000.