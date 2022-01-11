People in Milton Keynes drop 140 tonnes of litter a month - that's the equivalent weight of the Statue of Liberty

People all over MK are being asked to quit littering as your New Year’s Resolution after the council revealed it collects a mammoth 140 tonnes of litter each month from our streets.

That's the equivalent weight of the famous Statue of Liberty - and it is far too much for one town, say councillors.

This week Cllr Lauren Townsend, MK Council’s Cabinet member with responsibility for fly-tipping and litter, is calling on offenders to bin off littering in 2022.

The Statue of Liberty weights 140 tonnes

Her call comes as the council has introduced new litter wardens, who have the powers to issue warnings and £125 on-the-spot fines to people who drop rubbish.

Cllr Townsend said: “We take littering seriously; it is an anti-social act that harms wildlife, pollutes our planet, and is an absolute eyesore. The council spends around £3.5 million cleaning the borough each year, but some of this money could be spent elsewhere if litterers decided to take responsibility.

“There is a city-wide clampdown happening on litter, as The Parks Trust have also brought in their own team of litter wardens who will patrol our local parks. We are facing a climate emergency and now is the time to do your bit and stop littering, because if you don’t, we will take serious action.”

MK Council’s teams work hard to remove litter from our streets and are out 363 days of the year doing regular clean ups.

Nearly two-thirds of the population drop litter, research shows

Cllr Paul Trendall, Cabinet member for Customer Services, said: “Nearly two thirds of people drop litter, and even if a fraction of these people stopped dropping waste then our community would be far cleaner and safer.

“Nobody is above the law, so if you choose to litter then you must factor in the possible consequences. Do your bit for the environment, and for the community, by pledging to stop littering for good, and do it today.”