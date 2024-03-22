People in Milton Keynes reminded to order repeat prescriptions head of Easter break next weekend

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

People taking regular medications have been urged to order repeat prescriptions in good time ahead of the long Easter weekend.

Many GP surgeries and pharmacies across Bedfordshire will close for some or all of the holiday period (Good Friday Friday, March 29, to Easter Monday, April 1).

Dr Sarah Whiteman, chief medical director at Bedfordshire, Luton and Milton Keynes Integrated Care Board, said: “It’s important to plan ahead and order your repeat prescription in plenty of time, to make sure you don’t run out over Easter. We recommend that you order by Friday, March 22 if possible, so that your request can be approved and you have enough time for collection or delivery.

