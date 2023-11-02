People in Milton Keynes urged to come forward for life saving cancer checks

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

People are being urged to be aware of the symptoms of potential lung cancer and attend screening if invited.

The initiative is being promoted as part of Lung Cancer Awareness Month with residents covered by The Bedfordshire, Luton and Milton Keynes Integrated Care Board (BLMK) invited to have a free lung health check with a lung cancer specialist.

A spokesman explained Bedfordshire and MK has some of the highest rates of smoking and the poorest cancer outcomes, with a significant percentage of the population known to be either current or former smokers.

November is Lung Cancer Awareness Month with people invited to come forward for a free cancer check

A free lung health check with a lung specialist is recommended as early detection means a higher chance of survival.

More than four in 10 cases of cancer could be prevented, largely through lifestyle changes such as not smoking, keeping a healthy bodyweight, eating a healthy balanced diet and cutting down on alcohol.

Dr James Ramsay, a respiratory physician at Bedfordshire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, said: “A cough is a common symptom for many things, but when you have a cough that doesn’t go away after three weeks or more, it could be a sign of cancer. Early detection is important even if you cough up blood just once.

“We aim to remind people with a long-standing cough and their loved ones not to be complacent and to encourage them to get checked out. It’s likely nothing to be too worried about, but if it does turn out to be cancer – the earlier it is diagnosed, the easier it is to treat.

“Whenever anyone notices anything unusual for their body that they are worried could be cancer, it’s vital that they act by contacting their GP practice.

In addition to the symptom of a cough for three weeks or more, other symptoms of lung cancer include:

> Chest infections that keep coming back

> Coughing up blood

> A long-standing cough that gets worse

> An ache or pain when breathing or coughing

> Persistent breathlessness

> Persistent tiredness or lack of energy

> Loss of appetite or unexplained weight loss.