People invited to help create Milton Keynes' very own football anthem

Music loving guests at centre:mk are invited to experience a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to help create MK's very own football anthem on Saturday.

And on hand to help them will be musicians from the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra.

The aim is to create a new and original anthem to celebrate the Women’s EURO 2022 football tournament.

Musicians from the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra will be helping at the workshop in MK

Guests can try out instruments and help create music and lyrics for the new song in readiness for the tournament, which will take place this summer.

The workshop will be hosted in Middleton Hall, outside John Lewis from 10am to 4.30pm.

Kevin Duffy, centre director, said: “With just 100 days to go until Milton Keynes host four of the Women’s EURO games, (including the semi-final), we are excited to be welcoming the musicians from the World-renowned Philharmonic Orchestra, to create an iconic anthem for people to sing during the Euros.