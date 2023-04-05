People invited to watch King and Queen's coronation live on big outdoor screen in Milton Keynes next month

An MK town is planning to put up a giant screen for people to watch the coronation live next month.

Official invitations have gone out today to the 2,000 guests expected to attend the actual ceremony at Westminster Abbey on Saturday May 6.

And they’ve confirmed that the former Queen Consort will be known officially as Queen Camilla.

The coronation is on Saturday May 6

There will be a weekend of celebrations nationally and an extra Bank Holiday has been declared for Monday May 8.

In Newport Pagnell, the town council is already getting prepared and has arranged for the ceremony to be shown live on a screen in Bury Common.

A spokesman said: “There will be lots going on, including live singing , Bradwell Silver Band, food and drink stalls, memorabilia, a covered seating area and tables to hire.