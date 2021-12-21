People of Milton Keynes urged hold social gatherings only in "well ventilated areas" to curb spread of Omicron

City officials are urging people in MK to take every step necessary to limit the spread of Omicron.

This includes taking a Covid test before meeting family and friends and trying to ensure the gathering is held in a well ventilated area.

The Cabinet member responsible for public health, Cllr Jane Carr, today released a statement giving advice to everybody in the borough. Her move comes after MK recorded more than 2,000 new cases in just five days last week, making it one of the worst areas in the UK.

Around 40% of these local cases are believed to be of the new fast-spreading Omicron variant.

Cllr Carr said: "! would encourage everyone to follow the government’s most recent advice, and take the necessary steps to help limit the spread of Covid. This is crucial to protect yourselves, family and friends, especially in the run up to Christmas and New Year.”

She added: “I’ve recently signed up to be an NHS volunteer to support the Covid response, and there are many other ways to help limit the spread - please wear a face covering and wash your hands with soap or hand sanitiser regularly.

"If you are meeting family and friends, try to do so in well ventilated areas and take a rapid test before meeting them.”

The Lib Dem councillor is also urging unvaccinated people to change their minds.

"“Remember, it’s not too late to get your first vaccination. Being fully vaccinated is one of the best things you can do to fight COVID, and I would urge everyone who hasn’t received their first dose yet to please come forward.”

Meanwhile MK Council leader Pete Marland, said: “As a council we’re taking all the precautions we can to fight Omicron, as our staff keep delivering critical services for local residents."