People of Milton Keynes urged to rally around mum who tragically lost 15-year-old daughter, close friend and home to devastating blaze

On Friday 30th May 2025, the unthinkable happened when a devastating fire tore through a house in Bletchley, killing a 15-year-old girl and a beloved family friend – now the people of Milton Keynes are being urged to rally around and support the teenager’s grief-stricken mum.

A fire ripped through the home on St Patrick’s Way on May 30.

Tragically, teenager Ann Eyre and a cherished family friend, Zainab Kazinja, 67, lost their lives in the blaze despite efforts from emergency services.

A police statement in the wake of the incident said: “Following a thorough investigation in conjunction with Bucks Fire and Rescue Service, the deaths were deemed unexplained but not suspicious, and a file has been passed to the coroner.”

15-year-old Ann Eyre was tragically killed in the Milton Keynes house fire on May 30, 2025. Photos: Courtesy of and with permission from the family of Ann's mother Lucy

The impact of the unimaginable loss has shaken the local community, but no one more so than the 15-year-old’s mother Lucy, who not only lost her daughter, but also her home, belongings and her sense of safety.

Ann has been described as a ‘bright, kind-hearted, and loving teenager with her whole life ahead of her’.

“Her smile lit up every room, and her loss is felt deeply by everyone who knew her,” work colleagues of Lucy have said after launching a fundraising appeal to support her.

“Lucy has not only endured the heartbreak of losing Ann, but is now faced with the complete loss of their family home, all personal belongings, and the disruption of her ability to work due to the emotional impact of this tragedy,” the colleagues added.

Beloved family friend Zainab Kazinja, 67, also died in the Milton Keynes house fire on May 30, 2025. Photos: Courtesy of and with permission from the family of Ann Eyre's mother Lucy

A GoFundMe page, organised by Lucy’s work colleagues, aims to raise funds for Ann’s funeral, which is taking place next Wednesday June 26 as well as counselling and emotional support for Lucy during her recovery, essential living costs while she is unable to work, long-term rebuilding of their home and replacing lost belongings.

"Ann had the most beautiful smile and an even bigger heart. She was funny, gentle and full of life. No mother should ever have to face such a loss, and we are doing everything we can to stand by Lucy in her darkest hour,” Lucy’s colleagues said.

The campaign team respectfully asks the local community and anyone who knew Ann or Zainab to donate and share the page to reach as many people as possible.

"All donations, no matter the size, will go directly to Lucy to help her through this heartbreaking time and to begin the long journey of rebuilding her life after such a tragedy,” Lucy’s colleagues said.

“Your kindness means the world to Lucy and those closest to Ann. Thank you for your compassion and support."