People warned to check washing machines sold by Argos after dangerous fire in Milton Keynes

Fire experts have put out a grim New Year reminder for people to check electrical products for safety recalls after another potentially lethal washing machine fire.

The model of Haier machine, sold by Argos from 2012, was withdrawn and recalled by the manufacturers in 2014 because it was discovered a component part in the control panel could overheat.

The washing machine caught fire

But many people missing the warning, which also applied to certain Bush models sold at the time.

Bucks Fire bosses have today released photos of the wreckage of a washing machine that caught fire in Shenley Church End.

Luckily the householder was at home, and noticed wispy smoke coming from the control pane;.She alerted family members before calling 999.

"As the fire developed, the plastic fascia of the washing machine melted and dripped, with fire damaging the worktop above. Following advice from the 999 control room operator, the family closed the kitchen door as they left the premises, limiting the effects of fire and smoke to the kitchen," said a Bucks Fire spokesman,

The burnt out machine was a Haier

The washing machine involved was a Haier model HWC1270TVE-U, .

Other affected models requiring modification are:

- Bush WM1270TVE (white) and WM1270TVEME (silver)

- Bush DIHWD1270TVE (white) and DIHWD1270TVEME (silver)

- Bush WM1470TVE (white) and WM1470TVEME (silver)

- Bush DIHWD1470TVE (white) and DIHWD1470TVEME (silver)

The serial numbers for the models above are 4782568, 4782599, 4782623, 4782654, 4785730, 4782214, 4782245, 4798363, 4798387

- Haier HW-C/D1270TVE (white) and HW-C/D1270TVEME (silver)

- Haier HW-C/D1470TVE (white) and HW-C/D1470TVEME (silver)

- Haier 1470TVE (white) and 1470TVEME (silver)

No serial numbers were provided for the models above, but the serial number of the affected model pictured is 360900243

Joanne Cook, Buckinghamshire Fire & Rescue Service’s Community Safety & Safeguarding Manager, said: “This incident highlights the importance of only using appliances like washing machines, tumble dryers and dishwashers during daytime hours when you are at home and able to respond to the early signs of a fire developing.

“Registering appliances can assist manufacturers and distributors to trace models where problems have been identified in order to provide a timely repair. Many people are unaware that second-hand appliances can still be registered.”

If you think you have this washing machine or a similar model, Argos have produced a video to assist customers in identifying the machine’s model number which can be viewed on YouTube here.

If you find that your washing machine is one which requires modification, stop using it immediately and contact Argos on 0800 888 6124 or email modifications@0800repair.com

If you haven't already done so, many domestic appliances up to 12 years old can be registered on the Register My Appliance website.

You can check for recall and modification notices on the Electrical Safety First website.

Buckinghamshire Fire & Rescue Service would like to thank the householder for allowing the pictures to be taken and shared to help raise awareness of this safety warning.