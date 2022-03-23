People with a sweet tooth are in for a treat as unique store prepares to open in Milton Keynes

MK's first combined gelato ice cream shop and bakery is to open in time for Easter weekend.

Husband and wife team Ethan and Jo Wilkinson are opening their lockdown-inspired Great Gelato and Jo’s Cake Co shop in Stony Stratford High Street on Good Friday.

Ethan hand crafts the gelato while Jo is the baker of the cookies - and sometimes they combine the cookies and ice cream for a truly tempting treat.

The mini egg gelato will be just in time for Easter

The shop, which will have indoor and outdoor seating, will offer a range of gelato flavours including Kinder Bueno, Maltesers, Terry's chocolate orange, Ferrero Rocher, Eton Mess, salted caramel, pistachio and Stracciatella.

Just in time for Easter will be a special mini egg flavour, while regular specials will include gelato and Jo's cookie combos such as peanut butter with caramel fudge brownie flavour.

Meanwhile Jo will be baking Easter special cookies, including thick Creme Egg chocolate slabs.

"Look out for our secret menu and special flavours. With indoor and outdoor seating, we look forward to serving you the best treats all year around. We are going to be the coolest place in town," said Ethan.

Some of Jo's cookies

The dad-of-four is also the Conservative councillor candidate for Loughton and Shenley and is standing in the May elections.

"It's going to be a busy time, but I can do it," he said.

Ethan lived in Italy in 2011 and fell in love with the language, culture and cuisine.

"Gelato was my weakness—every new town or city I visited, I would try as many flavours at as many different “gelaterie” as I could," he said,

Individual gelatos

"I then studied Italian at university for four years and in 2014 I had the opportunity to go back to Italy again and live there for six months. I was able to meet with old friends and acquaintances who enjoyed taking me to get gelato across Milan."

In 2020, before the first Covid-19 national lockdown, he and Jo had been dreaming of going back to Italy with their children for a holiday.

"Unable to travel because of restrictions, we began searching for authentic Italian gelato recipes online and speaking with my Italian friends about how to make handcrafted Italian gelato. Nostalgia is a funny old thing," said Ethan.

"Fast forward a year and hundreds of recipes, we’ve created a creamy, chewy, smooth Italian gelato made in the same way only the Italians know how. It will transport you to your favourite piazza in Italy, with the sun on your face and the smells of the place."

Ethan and Jo selling their wares

He and Jo started their journey by offering local collection and delivery in and around Milton Keynes.

"Then, we had the crazy idea of shipping freshly-made gelato still frozen around the UK. Now we're about to open up the first authentic Italian gelateria in Milton Keynes... We can't wait!" said Ethan.