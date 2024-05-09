People with eating disorders speak out about their recovery thanks to new treatment in Milton Keynes

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

‘I never imagined something was out there that could help me this much’, says one

An affordable course to help people with eating disorders is proving a success in MK.

The facility was set up by volunteers who say there is a lack of support in the city for those suffering with anorexia, binge eating, bulimia or other conditions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They trained with national charity Tastelife to run a university accredited course focused on a careful step-by-step approach to recovery.

Tastlelife leaders Maria and Lisa are about to run a new course to help people with eating disorders in Milton Keynes

Each course has eight sessions consisting of input on eating disorders, discussion, stories of recovery and tools for life. Anyone affected by any kind of eating disorder can attend, as can family and friends.

Two sets of courses have already been held in MK and many who attended made “measurable progress”, with some crediting the course with life-changing and life-saving outcomes, said volunteer Lisa.

"One participant told us how she has now begun to learn how to manage the powerful desire to binge eat and to deal with the challenging feelings that accompany this. Another explained that the course helped her to realise how much her food and weight-related worries were preventing her from doing the things she loved and that she has now made small but powerful changes to break the eating disorder’s hold over her life,” she said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"For others, being in a safe space with fellow sufferers where they could talk about their struggles without feeling ashamed or stigmatised was incredibly valuable.”

One attendee said: “I never imagined something was out there that could help me this much. I thought this would be with me forever. But now I have hope I can recover...It’s the best help I’ve ever received in 26 years of being ill.”

Later this month, on May 28, the third Tastelife course in Milton Keynes will begin. Based in the Bletchley area, it will run both online or face-to-face for two hours a week from 7pm to 9pm.

You do not need to have a diagnosed eating disorder to attend and donation of £45 per person is requested towards the costs of running the course.