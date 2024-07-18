Permission given for hundreds of new flats in another high rise tower block at Central Milton Keynes

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Another high rise development of flats, this time 20 storeys high, has been given the go-ahead at the city centre.

Build-to-rent developer PLATFORM_ has secured planning permssion from the council to build the high rise block on Midsummer Boulvesrd, the main spine road of CMK.

There will be 355 apartments, all for rental only.

And they will “set a new benchmark for quality and resident experience in Milton Keynes city centre” and become the city’s larged build-torent scheme, say PLATFORM_ bosses.

The new flats will be some of thousands that are springing up all over CMK, some of them as a result of office to housing conversions and many of them in high rise blocks.

King of the high rise will be the ‘MK Gateway’ development, which will consist of 288 apartments built in one massive 27-storey block and four other four-storey buildings at Saxon Court, the city’s former Covid vaccination centre.

Many of the new city centre flats are being built specifically for people to rent rather than buy. And most have minimal parking, with the emphasis on eco-friendly bike hubs.

PLATFORM_’s development will consist of a mix of studio, one, two and three-bedroom apartments and the design will be energy-conscious and sustainable with air source heat pumps, sustainable urban drainage and solar panels.

Artists' impression of the new 20-storey block of flats to be built at Cengtral Milton Keynes

There will be multiple electric vehicle car charging points and car club parking spaces, encouraging people to reduce individual car ownership. More than 500 cycle spaces will be available to help residents prioritise active travel solution

The planning approval includes an agreement for PLATFORM_ to make contributions to the council of £5.7m, including an affordable housing contribution of £3.9m to support Milton Keynes City Council’s delivery of its affordable housing targets.

Jean-Marc Vandevivere, CEO at PLATFORM_,said: “Milton Keynes is at the heart of the Oxford-Cambridge Arc and is fast becoming a leading centre and focus of innovation in the UK.”

"He added: “ We are incredibly pleased to bring our innovative residential model to the city centre, just a five-minute walk from the train station, with a development that prioritises sustainability, wellbeing and resident experience.