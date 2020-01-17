Pet food urgently pulled off shelves after salmonella found, Milton Keynes shoppers told

Stores are urgently recalling batches of pet food after finding salmonella.

Happy Hounds is withdrawing certain types of its frozen raw dog food after the worrying find.

The products affected are the 1kg Frozen Chicken & Beef Sleeve Dog Food, the 1kg Frozen Chicken Mince Sleeve Dog Food and the 2.5kg (bag of 4) Frozen Chicken Mince Dog Food.

According to Trading Standards, the presence of salmonella has been found in all three products.

"Salmonella is a bacterium that can cause illness in humans and animals. The product could therefore carry a potential risk because of the presence of salmonella, either through direct handling of the pet food, or indirectly, for example from pet feeding bowls, utensils or contact with the faeces of animals," said the statement.

"In humans, symptoms caused by salmonella usually include fever, diarrhoea and abdominal cramps. Infected animals may not necessarily display signs of illness, but symptoms can include diarrhoea."

If you have bought the food, the advice is do not use it and return it the store you bought it from for a full refund.

"Consumers should wash hands thoroughly after handling raw pet food, bowls, utensils or after contact with the faeces of animals. Raw pet food should be stored separately from any food (especially ready to eat foods). Care should be taken when defrosting to avoid cross contamination of foods and surfaces," added the statement.