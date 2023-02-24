Pet owners in Milton Keynes warned they face £100 fine for not picking up dog poo
Order covering redways, footpaths and public parks, extended by council
An order which makes it illegal to leave dog poo on public land, has been extended by Milton Keynes Council.
The Public Space Protection Order (PSPO) has been extended for a further three years, meaning people spotted failing to pick up dog mess on public land could face a fine of up to £100. Offenders could even face prosecution.
The PSPO covers the city’s redways, footpaths and public parks and gives officers the powers to issue fines to help reduce litter and anti-social behaviour.
Councillor Paul Trendall, Lib Dem Progressive Alliance Cabinet Member for Customer Services, said: “The vast majority of dog owners are responsible and clear up after their pets, but unfortunately the minority can have a real impact on our public spaces. We’re taking strides to make MK a cleaner, greener, and safer place to live and extending this PSPO plays a real part in helping us get there.”