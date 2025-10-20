Pet rats recovering after being left abandoned outside pet store in Bletchley

A group of 13 pet rats are recovering after they were found abandoned outside a pet store in Bletchley.

The seven females and six males were found in two cages outside the store on Elmers Park last month.

The incident came just a couple of weeks after two baby male rats were found in a hamster cage by a communal bin in Bletchley.

The RSPCA’s Milton Keynes and North Bucks branch’s small animal coordinator Louise Norman said the rats were recovering well following their ordeal.

“The rats have been with us a few weeks now and at the start we were worried in case the females were pregnant,” Louise said.

“Thankfully no babies have been born so the rats must have been kept in separate sex groups prior to being abandoned.

“The rats were all adults but sadly some had mammary tumours and respiratory issues although overall they appear to have been looked after.

“They have all been given veterinary treatment and are on antibiotics for their respiratory issues.

“They are all making a good recovery despite their ordeal and I am happy to report they are all growing in confidence and are very friendly and like nothing more than using their fosterers as human climbing frames!”

Louise said 2025 was a particularly bad year for the charity in terms of the number of small animals found dumped, which also included rabbits and hamsters.

The RSPCA advises potential owners to ensure pet rats have plenty of space and toys to play with.

They advise that hideaways work well in cages, and that ropes, toys and ladders are also popular.

Rats are also best kept in small same sex groups.

“With so many extra animals in our care - the majority of which were just dumped - we are calling on our supporters to help us to help them,” Louise said.

“We would be forever grateful if people could either make a direct donation to our branch - or if not we are appealing for food, toys and enrichment for our animals.

“Everything will help and make a huge difference to the animals in our care.

“We would also urge people who are considering adopting a small animal to visit our adoption page to find out more.

“Thankfully all our rats are now on the road to recovery and they will be available for rehoming soon.”

