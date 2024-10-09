Pete Waterman coming to Milton Keynes with section of record-breaking model railway

By Neil Shefferd
Published 9th Oct 2024, 11:12 BST
Record producer Pete Waterman OBE is coming to Milton Keynes this weekend with a section of model railway that featured as part of a successful Guinness World Record attempt earlier this year.

Waterman is coming to the Key Publishing Great Electric Train Show, which is being held at the Marshall Arena on October 12 and 13, with part of the 00 gauge West Coast Main Line layout.

The record producer and TV personality, who is an avid model railway enthusiast, is set to appear at the show in Milton Keynes for a third successive year.

The Making Tracks 4 Layout is set to feature a quarter of the display developed for a successful record-breaking attempt to create the world’s largest portable model railway, which featured during this year’s Model World LIVE at the NEC in Birmingham.

Model railway enthusiast Pete Waterman is set to return to The Great Electric Train Show in Milton Keynes again this year, with time with part of a record-breaking model railway

The layout will model the southern section of one of Europe’s busiest railways between Roade Cutting and Watford Junction.

The Watford Junction station area layout features suburban line platforms, scale high 20 storey flats, and a station office block measuring over one metre in length and half a metre tall.

A collection of realistic scale model trains will be travelling around the Watford Junction model throughout the weekend.

Making Tracks 4 is one of 30 model railway layouts on display at the show, with some participants travelling from locations as far afield as Scotland and Cornwall.

The show will also feature more than 50 trade stands and exclusive modelling demonstrations.

If purchased in advance tickets are £16 for adults and £9 for children.

You can find details of all the layouts and purchase advanced tickets through the event’s website.

