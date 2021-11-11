Petition launched for 20mph speed limit for 'rat run' roads on Milton Keynes estate

Labour councillors have sympathised with residents to launch a petition demanding a 20mph speed zone through a busy MK estate.

The petition, called ‘20 is Plenty’ is calling for the reduced speed zone to cover three main roads in Emerson Valley.

The roads - Taunton Deane, White Horse Drive and Belvoir Avenue - all run between the V2 and V3.

Ward councillors Lauren Townsend and Mick Legg say residents on Emerson Valley have repeatedly raised concerns about 'rat run' speeding on these roads.

Cllr Townsend, who is also Cabinet member with responsibility for Community Safety, said: “Parents are fearful of letting their children play outside, all because selfish people are whizzing through a residential area to skip queues on the dual carriageways.

“I have heard stories of cars being written off in accidents caused by zooming traffic and the roads have been dubbed ‘death traps’ by residents. Something needs to be done before somebody is seriously hurt.”

Evidence shows that 20mph zones are an effective road safety measure. They have also been shown to cut unnecessary acceleration and braking and improve traffic flow, reducing emissions and improving local air quality.

Cllr Legg said: “We had over fifty written signatures on our petition in just two hours of door knocking, and we hope this number will increase now that the petition is available to sign online.

“Reducing and enforcing the speed limit will help ease residents’ worries and make a noticeable difference to their lives.”