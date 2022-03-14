Petition launched for new bypass to avoid traffic hell in Milton Keynes as a result of 5,500 new homes

A petition has been launched today calling on the government to fund a Bletchley southern bypass to avoid traffic hell in Milton Keynes as a result of 5,500 new homes.

The Milton Keynes Southern Bypass Campaign (MKSBC) is urging Michael Gove, the Secretary of State for Levelling Up Housing & Communities to fund the major project.

The campaigners say it is needed to help reduce the predicted massive traffic problems associated with the development of Salden Chase.

This is where Salden Chase will be built

Outline planning permission has now been granted by Buckinghamshire Council for 1855 houses on the borders of Bletchley. This is likely to be the first of three phases, with ultimately more than 5500 new homes being built.

Concerned West Bletchley Parish Council has consistently opposed the plan, saying it will put enormous pressure on local roads and has "huge implications and costs" for the people and services of West Bletchley

Recently the parish councillors unanimously agreed to lodge their "deep concern" that the permission has been granted and they renewed their appeal for a bypass.

The developer has put land aside for the bypass, but the issue is that government funding is needed to make the plan a reality.

Cllr Ernie Thomas is chair of West Bletchley Parish Council Salden Chase sub committee and has led the fight against the development.

He said: "The proposed Salden Chase development has been opposed by local parish and town councils for over 10 years.

"The campaign brings together parish councillors who have long campaigned against the development.