Petrol in Milton Keynes is more expensive than most other cities in the UK, motorist's survey reveals

A discerning driver has conducted his own survey of fuel prices – and the results for MK are shocking.

Peter Winter noticed how filling up his car in the city was costing more than other places so decided to do his own study.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"As I have been travelling around to places like Bristol and Abingdon, not cheap places by any means, I have noticed the petrol prices are several pence cheaper -as much as 6p cheaper in Abingdon.

Petrol costs more in Milton Keynes than most other towns and cities

"It seems to me there must be a deliberate attempt to overcharge motorists in Milton Keynes, which is concerning during a cost of living crisis. Just to see whether my feelings were correct I carried out some basic research.”

First Peter looked at random cities of similar sizes and focused on supermarket filling stations. London prices were on a par with MK’s, but everywhere else was cheaper.

"Nowhere else is even close to Milton Keynes,” he said.

"I also considered whether it was a result of proximity to London, so I looked at other large towns/cities about an hour away from London. Again we are much more expensive.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"Finally I looked at the RAC averages and we are not only 4.5p above the supermarket average, but our supermarkets are above the average, including independent outlets.

"I think the public deserve to know that we appear to being overcharged and have been for months, if not years.”

The current price of petrol at Tesco in Kingston, Milton Keynes is 144.9p per litre.

In supermarket filing stations in similar size cities, this is what Peter found:

Wolverhampton - 135.9p

Southend on sea - 140.7p

Bradford - 137.9p

Swansea - 138.9p

Bristol - 140.7p

Abingdon - 138.9p

Rainham - 139.9p

Southampton - 141.9p

Woking - 142.7p

Advertisement

Advertisement

Earlier this year local Liberal Democrat councillors called on petrol stations in Milton Keynes to lower their prices, claiming Milton Keynes residents pay up to 10p per litre more for fuel than smaller towns.