Pharmacies can now prescribe antibiotics and antiviral drugs for certain conditions in Milton Keynes

The NHS has today launched a new scheme to enable pharmacies to prescribe antibiotics and anti viral drugs to patients with certain conditions in MK and elsewhere.

The Pharmacy First advanced service will cut out the need for patients to have to wait for a GP appointment or a prescription.

If they are signed up to the scheme, community pharmacists can prescribe medication for seven common health conditions.

These are:

Middle ear infections for patients aged one to 17 years,

Impetigo for patients aged one year and over

Infected insect bites for patients aged one year and over

Shingles for patients aged 18 years and ove

Sinusitis for patients aged 12 years and over

Sore throat for patients aged five years and over

Uncomplicated urinary tract infections for women 16 to 64 years

The new initiative has been welcome by city MP Iain Stewart, saying it will help patients across Milton Keynes receive care more quickly through better use of our community pharmacies.

147 pharmacies in Bedfordshire, Luton and Milton Keynes ares have signed up to Pharmacy First so far, he said.

“The new Pharmacy First approach will not only speed up access to essential care for patients, but also help to reduce pressure on local GP services by directing people to more appropriate places to be treated. Backed by up to £645 million, 95 per cent of pharmacies across England have opted-in so far, meaning that patients will be able to receive care more quickly without the need to wait for a GP appointment,” he said.

The Pharmacy First approach builds on the other measures outlined in the Primary Care Recovery Plan last spring, including tackling the 8am rush by giving GPs new digital tools and providing more GP staff and more appointments.

In combination, the Primary Care Recovery Plan aims to free up 10 million GP appointments a year by next winter, and give the public more choice in where and how they access care.

Mr Stewart MP said: “The pandemic put huge pressure on our NHS services here in Milton Keynes and as we continue with our recovery, it is essential that patients receive the care they need quickly and easily.

“That is why I am delighted that the Conservative Government has launched the Pharmacy First approach, using the skills of our pharmacists to treat more people in the community without the need for a GP appointment – speeding up their own care as well as reducing pressure on local GP services.

“At least 147 of pharmacies have signed up to Pharmacy First across Bedfordshire, Luton and Milton Keynes ensuring that the local people can access care.

“We are sticking with the plan to improve access to care and cut NHS waiting lists, delivering on the Prime Minister’s priority so that that everyone can access the treatment they need.”

Health and Social Care Secretary, Victoria Atkins said: “This is good news... It will free up millions of GP appointments per year and mean that patients can get quick and effective treatment from their local pharmacy.