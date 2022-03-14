Photo shows new waterside pub due to open very soon in Milton Keynes

The new Warbler on the Wharf pub at Campbell Park is due open at the end of this month.

McMullen & Sons are currently adding the final touches to the interior of the "destination inn", which is situated right by the canal.

They say the pub will offer a social hub for residents and the local community to enjoy. It features an outside terrace and south-facing beer garden for sunny days and overlooks the marina.

The new Warbler on the Wharf pub in Milton Keynes. Photo: Gill Prince

It is hoped the Warbler on the Wharf will also be enjoyed by cyclists and walkers as a handy stop-off point along the canal.