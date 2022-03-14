Photo shows new waterside pub due to open very soon in Milton Keynes
Photographer Gill Prince took this amazing photo
The new Warbler on the Wharf pub at Campbell Park is due open at the end of this month.
McMullen & Sons are currently adding the final touches to the interior of the "destination inn", which is situated right by the canal.
They say the pub will offer a social hub for residents and the local community to enjoy. It features an outside terrace and south-facing beer garden for sunny days and overlooks the marina.
It is hoped the Warbler on the Wharf will also be enjoyed by cyclists and walkers as a handy stop-off point along the canal.
Milton Keynes professional photographer Gill Prince took this stunning photo on Friday evening, showing the pub's reflection in the water of the marina.