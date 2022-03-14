Photo shows new waterside pub due to open very soon in Milton Keynes

Photographer Gill Prince took this amazing photo

By Sally Murrer
Monday, 14th March 2022, 3:19 pm
Updated Monday, 14th March 2022, 3:20 pm

The new Warbler on the Wharf pub at Campbell Park is due open at the end of this month.

McMullen & Sons are currently adding the final touches to the interior of the "destination inn", which is situated right by the canal.

They say the pub will offer a social hub for residents and the local community to enjoy. It features an outside terrace and south-facing beer garden for sunny days and overlooks the marina.

The new Warbler on the Wharf pub in Milton Keynes. Photo: Gill Prince

It is hoped the Warbler on the Wharf will also be enjoyed by cyclists and walkers as a handy stop-off point along the canal.

Milton Keynes professional photographer Gill Prince took this stunning photo on Friday evening, showing the pub's reflection in the water of the marina.

