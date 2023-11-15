Photo taken in Milton Keynes is shortlisted for 'Portrait of Britain' award

The picture was taken during India Day at Campbell Park

A photograph taken at an event in Milton Keynes is in the running to be declared the best portrait in Britain.

The picture was taken by local enthusiast Simon King at the India Day (ID:MK) at Campbell Park in June.

It has now been shortlisted by the British Journal of Photography for its prestigious Portrait of Britain award 2023. The award’s aim is to promote diversity, empathy and authenticity and celebrate the many faces of modern Britain. All this must be summed up in a single photo.

Simon took his black and white picture on the hillside of Campbell Park using Ilford Ortho 80 film. The lady was representing Kerala, and wearing a traditional outfit from that region.

India Day celebrates Indian culture with a diverse parade, dance performances and authentic cuisine, and thousands of people attend every year.

ID:MK was founded in Jan 2019 by a group of local Indian professionals who wanted to host a community event to promote their diverse traditions and cultural heritage with others in the region. The debut event took place in June 2019, featuring Indian food, music, and dancing. It turned out to be a huge success with so many people attending, that is was decided to make it an annual event.

Simon’s photo is one of 200 shortlisted winners selected by expert judges from thousands of entries submitted from all over the UK.