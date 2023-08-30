Photos show the sad state of the much-loved and iconic miniature railway at Willen Lake in Milton Keynes

New photos show the shocking state of one of MK’s most loved and iconic features – the miniature train at Willen Lake.

The track opened in 1989 and tiny carriages took people on a scenic half mile ride around the lake.

Advertisement

Advertisement

At first they were pulled by a steam engine made by Frank Kenny as a scale model of Britannia. This was followed by a narrow gauge steam locomotive called Judy and later another engine known affectionately as Tinkerbell. Later still, the carriages were pulled by mini diesel engines.

The carriages of the once-popular miniature train at Willen Lake have been left to rot

Thousands of local people remember standing at the little station, which is adjacent to the main car park, and waiting for the train to arrive with its distinctive loud whistle.

But in 2020, at the height of Covid, the train rides suddenly stopped, along with all other public attractions during lockdown. However, 2021 came and went and the railway never re-opened.

Today the shed that was used an an engine room remains firmly locked but the train’s carriages are strewn in different parts of the track, slowly rotting away and filled with leaves and debris.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Gavin Thorburn posted photos of them this week on the popular Milton Keynes Past and Present Facebook page, and his post prompted dozens of nostalgic comments.

This picture of the Willen Lake miniature train was taken in the 1990s

"That's gutting to see,” said one reader. “I remember riding that as a kid. Should at least be restored and displayed somewhere as it was such a big part of lots of our childhoods and memories.”

Another said: “It’s sad to see . Parks trust should take it over , maybe some train enthusiasts, retired folk could maintain it and keep it running”

A third wrote: “Far too many good things in Milton Keynes stopped and gone forever. Hope someone can fix this.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Volunteers from the Milton Keynes Model Engineering Society (MKMES) runs the successful miniature railway at Caldecotte Lake, giving children rides for just £1. Their members would love to take over the Willen train and restore it to be used at Caldecotte. They’ve made enquiries with The Parks Trust, which runs Willen Lake, but have drawn a blank.

The carriages of Willen Lake's iconic miniature train are slowly rotting away today

"The wooden parts have rotted, the wheels are missing and the metal is rusty. It’s such a shame,” said a spokesman for the society.

“We have no idea where the engine is. Hopefully it’s safely stored away inside the shed. And we don’t know why the railway has closed. We would be very keen to restore and use the carriages though.

The original track is still in place at Willen though some parts of it are buried in soil and debris. It is feared the track and carriages could be stolen and sold as scrap metal.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Citizen asked The Parks Trust is there were any plans to restore the Willen railway.

A spokesperson told us: “The miniature railway is family owned and, unfortunately, they have not been in a position to operate the attraction."