Pickled magnolia petals and crushed stinging nettles: Just some of the gourmet dishes that could win a Michelin star for this unique village pub near Milton Keynes

A husband and wife chef team are setting their sights on a Michelin star by introducing a mouth-watering but unusual menu at their pub.

Andy and Lizzie Slater took the helm at The Oakley Arms at Harrold in 2021 and have proudly earned themselves two AA-Rosettes in the four years since.

They revamped the menu at the 400-year-old thatched pub, which boasts a cosy dining room as well as a dog friendly ‘snug’ area to eat.

The pair work closely with the local community of farmers, foragers and fishmongers to secure locally-sourced, sustainable ingredients to create dishes that reflect the seasons and the region.

Specialities include summer truffle risotto or venison tataki topped with vibrant pickled magnolia petals, or house-made lamb merguez sausage served with yoghurt mash, courgettes and ‘forager’s pesto’ – made with locally foraged young nettles, ground elder and wild garlic.

Puddings are equally imaginative and include blood orange soufflé with blood orange compote, toasted brioche and toast flavoured ice cream and lemon and white peach mille-feuille.

There is also a “beautifully-curated” cocktail selection alongside pints of craft ale, said a spokesperson for the pub.

They added: “No matter what the season, The Oakley Arms is undoubtedly the kind of place that turns a detour into the destination, championing honest food, warm hospitality, and a quiet charm that makes you want to settle in, stay a little longer and come back again.

“Andy and Lizzie are putting Harrold on the map as a gastronomic must-visit…. They have now have their sights on a Michelin star.”