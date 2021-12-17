PICTURE GALLERY: Crowds turn out to support Milton Keynes Cycling Santas record attempt

Cycling Santas who had gathered at Station Square rode up Midsummer Boulevard to Campbell Park, around the Light Pyramid and back, with a stopover to entertain the crowd outside MK Theatre

Christmas got off to a fun start on Thursday when cyclists representing businesses and schools across Milton Keynes got together for a Cycling Santas MK record attempt.

The event was the culmination of a Winter Wheelers competition which aimed to set the record for the highest number of Cycling Santas ever seen in Milton Keynes.

Following a huge increase in cycling through campaigns earlier this year (Bike Month in June and Cycle September), Cycling CitizensMK has been running two Winter Wheelers competitions in December, one for businesses and one for schools. The initiative is part of a one-year project funded by MK Council to increase cycling to work and school.

To celebrate MK's winter cycling, a rally of 34 Cycling Santas congregated in Station Square yesterday (16/12), the biggest number ever seen in MK and a step towards the world record .

Following free Dr Bike services from Cycle Saviours, Milton Keynes Mayor Mohammed Khan gave an update on the Winter Wheelers competition results (businesses and schools) and prizes were drawn from a 'Santa's Giveaway' with gifts donated by Trek Bikes, Rutland Cycling, John Lewis, and MK Councill.

The cycling Santas then rode up Midsummer Boulevard to Campbell Park, around the Light Pyramid and back, with a stopover to entertain the crowd outside MK Theatre.

"Everybody knows Santa has a sledge and reindeer, but not everyone knows Santa has a bicycle," said Ian Revell of MK Community Foundation. "Cheerfully stopping people in their tracks, it was a great way to promote cycling."

"It was great fun," said cyclist Naveed Ahmed, an employee of MK Council who recently learned to cycle. "I wish I had encouraged more people to come."

Our photographer Jane Russell was there to capture all the action.

> Cycling CitizensMK plans to organise similar fun cycle promotion events in MK with a CMK Cycleround ride every Thursday at 5pm, see details here . All are welcome.

